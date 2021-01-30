Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Insperity reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insperity will report full-year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Insperity.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.10 million. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

NSP stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 203,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78.

In other news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,702.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,210 shares of company stock worth $4,659,401. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 449.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,922 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Insperity by 1,183.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insperity by 7.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Insperity by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

