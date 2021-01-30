Insider Selling: Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Sells $54,142.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Director Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $54,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Lorne Hopfner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 34,972 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $902,627.32.

On Thursday, January 21st, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 100 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $2,511.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,516 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,268,599.92.

On Friday, January 15th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 26,677 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $687,733.06.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 29,110 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $755,404.50.

On Monday, January 11th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 49,666 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $1,313,665.70.

On Friday, January 8th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 40,612 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $1,079,466.96.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Robert Lorne Hopfner sold 57,420 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $1,695,612.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $24.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2,859.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains causing significant invasive pneumococcal disease and antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate for protection against subtypes of Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting porphyromonas gingivalis.

