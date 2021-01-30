Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Sells 2,226 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 2,226 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,982,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Douglass Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,060 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $353,635.40.

On Thursday, January 21st, Michael Douglass Hill sold 941 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $47,050.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $333,672.30.

On Thursday, November 5th, Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,002 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $350,800.20.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $47.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 620.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

