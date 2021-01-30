Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,918,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,581,390.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $22,400.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $23,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $18,600.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $17,200.00.

TYME opened at $1.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $223.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that Tyme Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 78.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,994 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 364,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 113,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

