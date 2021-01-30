Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TDC stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradata from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Teradata by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Teradata by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Teradata by 863.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after buying an additional 351,773 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Teradata in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

