Insider Selling: Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Sells 38,689 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ STX opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $77.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.67.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

