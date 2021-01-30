Insider Selling: Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) CFO Maged Shenouda sold 3,000 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $95,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,228 shares in the company, valued at $166,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Maged Shenouda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Maged Shenouda sold 1,280 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $45,145.60.

On Friday, January 22nd, Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15.

RLMD opened at $32.68 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05.

RLMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

