Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells $29,680.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 753,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

NASDAQ RDI opened at $5.65 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Reading International by 564.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,236 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Reading International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 731,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,460 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Reading International in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 21.5% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

