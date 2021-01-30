Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Sells 1,515 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.10, for a total value of $147,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $93.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $102.53.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.22. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 166.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 288.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.