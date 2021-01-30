Insider Selling: PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Sells 26,561 Shares of Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE PPL opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
