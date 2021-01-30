Insider Selling: PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Sells 26,561 Shares of Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 38.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.97.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

