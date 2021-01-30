Insider Selling: iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Michelle Stacy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,694 shares in the company, valued at $582,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Stacy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Michelle Stacy sold 1,000 shares of iRobot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00.

IRBT stock opened at $120.10 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $32.79 and a one year high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day moving average of $80.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 882,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

