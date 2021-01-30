Insider Selling: Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Insider Sells 2,624 Shares of Stock

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) insider Melissa Layman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $32,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $12.17 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $600.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLXN. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,001,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 34,601.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 756,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 754,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,123,141 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 691,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,246,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 207,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

