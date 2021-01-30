Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $165,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,570,616.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, John Brandon Wagner sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $80,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 7,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $262,983.75.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,800 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $148,124.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,559 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $138,409.51.

On Monday, December 14th, John Brandon Wagner sold 5,598 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $198,449.10.

On Thursday, December 10th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $101,281.25.

On Thursday, November 5th, John Brandon Wagner sold 14,913 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $595,028.70.

Shares of EVER opened at $45.06 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -145.35 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

