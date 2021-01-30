Insider Selling: eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Sells 894,001 Shares of Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,317.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.82. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in eMagin in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the third quarter worth about $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in eMagin in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eMagin in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

