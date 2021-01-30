Insider Selling: Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Insider Sells 929 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $319,566.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,350.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Mark Riggs sold 1,984 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.84, for a total transaction of $688,130.56.

On Monday, December 21st, Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $395,726.22.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $296,926.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $309.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $369.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of -145.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,291,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 51,888 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

