Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $577,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.09 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $84.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $12,632,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 259,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,333,000 after purchasing an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

