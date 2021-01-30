Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells 20,699 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 20,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $5,652,275.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $261.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.03 and a 200-day moving average of $215.96. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $302.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,620,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,380,000 after buying an additional 396,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 35.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,065,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carvana from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.77.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

