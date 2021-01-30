Insider Selling: Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Sells 1,290 Shares of Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $133.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $147.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Aspen Technology from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,409.5% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

