Insider Selling: AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Insider Sells £19,881,520.95 in Stock

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

Shares of AFHP opened at GBX 455 ($5.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £195.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 367.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 338.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a report on Tuesday.

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) Company Profile

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

