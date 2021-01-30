Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys 698 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $10,267.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,994.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HSON opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $42.64 million, a P/E ratio of -42.92, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

