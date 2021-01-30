Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Buys $14,498.84 in Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $14,498.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 67,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,302.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Andrew J. O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,477 shares of Central Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $33.42 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35.
Central Securities Company Profile
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
