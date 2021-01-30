Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Buys $14,498.84 in Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Andrew J. O’neill acquired 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.64 per share, with a total value of $14,498.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 67,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,302.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew J. O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Andrew J. O’neill purchased 1,477 shares of Central Securities stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.08 per share, with a total value of $48,859.16.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $33.42 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CET. Matisse Capital increased its position in Central Securities by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 297,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 188,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 150,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 54.0% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 67,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Central Securities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

