Insider Buying: AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) Insider Purchases 950 Shares of Stock

AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L) (LON:AGT) insider Graham Kitchen acquired 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 856 ($11.18) per share, for a total transaction of £8,132 ($10,624.51).

AGT opened at GBX 855 ($11.17) on Friday. AVI Global Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459 ($6.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 895 ($11.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 865.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 768.85. The company has a market capitalization of £902.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L)’s previous dividend of $6.00. AVI Global Trust PLC (AGT.L)’s payout ratio is currently -12.63%.

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

