Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Down 12.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.91 and last traded at $10.95. 20,041,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 14,178,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $201,224.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,213 shares of company stock worth $903,050 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

