Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea Sells 16,713 Shares

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INO opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.30. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 253.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat, cure, and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogens.

