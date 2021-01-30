Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) Shares Sold by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 599,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 323,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after buying an additional 12,276 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 137.7% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $570,000.

Shares of IJUL stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 132,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,715. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

