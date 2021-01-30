Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Update

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of INSHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. 25,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,639. Inner Spirit has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Inner Spirit Company Profile

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores, as well as operates franchise cannabis dispensary. As of December 10, 2020, it operated 67 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada.

