Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Update

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the December 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of INSHF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.18. 25,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,639. Inner Spirit has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
Inner Spirit Company Profile
