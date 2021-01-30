InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 156,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 167,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INM)
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
