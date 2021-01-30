InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM)’s stock price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 156,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 167,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.67.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INM)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

