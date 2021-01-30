Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) vs. Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) and Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ingen Technologies and Conversion Labs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs $12.47 million 38.70 -$3.14 million N/A N/A

Ingen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conversion Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ingen Technologies and Conversion Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conversion Labs has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.95%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Ingen Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ingen Technologies and Conversion Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95%

Summary

Conversion Labs beats Ingen Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ingen Technologies Company Profile

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents. It markets and sells its products through advertisements on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other social media and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

