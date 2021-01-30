Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 212.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,677,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,263 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 502,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 305,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 169.3% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 366,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 230,075 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $4,018,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,450,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,421,000 after purchasing an additional 126,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $932,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,157.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $50,845 and have sold 230,056 shares valued at $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $36.22 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($1.18). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $81.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

