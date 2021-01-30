Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,279 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $46.07 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $63.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

