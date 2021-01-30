Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $486,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 60,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 34,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 62,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY opened at $8.12 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

