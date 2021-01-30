Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Elastic by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $151.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -101.31 and a beta of 1.16. Elastic has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 208,602 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $29,450,430.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,618,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,765,618.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $163,731,854. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.58.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

