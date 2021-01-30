Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 1,844 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 706.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $65,790.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

