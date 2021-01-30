Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,047 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Infosys were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 877.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.84.

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.07.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

