Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,868.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,735,281 in the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after buying an additional 580,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinera by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 33,784 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Infinera in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Infinera by 50.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

