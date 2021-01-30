Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Cap of $5.91 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 36.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $961,484.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $6.92 or 0.00020260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00131247 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00263034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00066112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00064858 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,389.93 or 0.91912646 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

Indexed Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

