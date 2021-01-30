Independent Investors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Independent Investors Inc. cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Independent Investors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 30,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 598,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 32,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $226.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

