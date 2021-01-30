Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%.

IBCP opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $401.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Independent Bank has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

IBCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

