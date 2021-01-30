Incent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $338.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Incent has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0700 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $338.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00048846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00130988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.89 or 0.00266050 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00066008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00064948 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,147.32 or 0.91175126 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Incent Token Trading

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

