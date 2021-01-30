Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IMBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.629 per share. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 79.94%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

