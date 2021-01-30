Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Immofinanz Ag (OTCMKTS:IMMZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMMZF opened at $17.00 on Friday. Immofinanz has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immofinanz in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

IMMOFINANZ AG acquires, develops, owns, rents, and manages properties primarily in Austria, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary. It develops office, retail, and other properties. The company manages offices under myhive brand; retail parks under STOP SHOP brand; and shopping centers under VIVO! brand.

