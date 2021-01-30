Immersion’s (IMMR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Immersion alerts:

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.75 million, a PE ratio of -253.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $32,200.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,805.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $15,190,000.00. Insiders have sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock worth $29,572,721 over the last 90 days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Immersion during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 36.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.