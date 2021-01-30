Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Trading Down 8.8%

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s stock price was down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $13.14. Approximately 1,193,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,212,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immersion in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $340.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.52.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. Analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael Rudolf Okada sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $32,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,085 shares in the company, valued at $157,805.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Opportunities Fund Lp Se Viex sold 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $15,190,000.00. Insiders sold 3,039,894 shares of company stock valued at $29,572,721 over the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 36.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

