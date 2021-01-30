IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) Short Interest Up 6,200.0% in January

IMAX China Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMXCF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 6,200.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IMXCF opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. IMAX China has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $1.46.

About IMAX China

IMAX China Holding, Inc, an investment holding company, provides digital and film-based motion picture technologies in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. It operates through three segments: Network Business, Theatre Business, and New Business and Other. The company engages in the digital re-mastering of Hollywood and Chinese language films into the IMAX format through a proprietary DMR conversion process and the exhibition of these films on the IMAX theatre network.

