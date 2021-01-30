Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Illumina by 502.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,652 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,452 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,322 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $426.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $453.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $375.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Illumina’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $96,751.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares in the company, valued at $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,364 shares of company stock valued at $12,648,560 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.