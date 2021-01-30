II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price target upped by Barclays from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIVI. Benchmark increased their price target on II-VI from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.63.

II-VI stock opened at $84.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.09. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -764.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $122,073.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,169.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $802,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,965 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,697 shares of company stock worth $27,218,362. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 98.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

