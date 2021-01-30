IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 306,881 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,390,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,071,000 after purchasing an additional 636,349 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.52.

TMUS opened at $126.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.97. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

