IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $52,982,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4,719.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 149,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,505,000 after acquiring an additional 146,315 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $266.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

