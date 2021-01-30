IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,959 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDA stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.