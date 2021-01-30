IFP Advisors Inc Invests $619,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 477.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $35.15 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $21.82 and a one year high of $36.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

